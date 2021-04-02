In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Matthew H Tong / 2 April 2021 3:19 pm / 0 comments

When Lexus revealed the LF-Z concept, it also announced that it will aggressively grow its electrified portfolio. By 2025, the Japanese automaker will have launched at least 10 electrified models, and they will get either a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full electric powertrain.

Now, according to an Autocar report, Lexus brand management chief Hiroo Togashi said the flagpship LC 500 will be among the ranks (although there’s already a hybrid model in the form of the LC 500h in existence), and the company will continue selling it in the future. “Our customers expect to have more emotional vehicles offering engagement between driver, passenger and car,” he said.

“One area we think we can do that is providing sport vehicles in the future. I can’t mention specifics, but towards 2025 we will be working on such a vehicle for the future,” Togashi noted, adding that any future performance models will have some form of electrified powertrain.

A key technology that will feature in these cars is Lexus’ new Direct4 electrified all-wheel drive system, which is designed specifically for the next generation of Lexus electric and hybrid vehicles.

What Direct4 does, in simple terms, is distribute power between the front and rear axles for optimum traction, while at the same time helping the car maintain balance and weight distribution. Lexus says it also provides an intuitive operation and is highly responsive, “giving the driver a genuine sense of being fully connected with the vehicle.”

As for the LF-Z, it features two electric motors, one driving each axle. The total system output as of now is 400 kW (536 hp) and 700 Nm of torque (0-100 km/h in three seconds), and they draw power from a 90 kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery. A full charge is capable of providing up to 600 km (WLTP cycle), and it can be fast-charged at a rate of up to 150 kW.