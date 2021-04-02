In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / 2 April 2021 10:37 am / 2 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) released a teaser for a new variant of the Triton pick-up truck, which is set to join the local model line-up next week via a virtual launch.

Though most of its exterior details remain hidden in the dark, the Triton depicted in the image can be seen to wear items such as the skid plate that slightly protrudes from the base of the front bumper relative to the regular model, while the top of the cargo tray appears to wear a styling bar.

These point to the Triton Athlete that was launched in Thailand at the end of 2019. The Triton Athlete for Thailand featured a range of dealer-installed accessories, and these were priced at 32,000 baht (RM4,425) in the country at the time.

For Thailand, the Triton Athlete is offered in three exterior colours. Sunflare Orange, Jet Black Diamond and White Diamond. Our northern neighbours can have the first two exterior colours of the pick-up truck optionally paired with black contrast paint for the roof, while the white paint finish comes with the black roof as standard. Also helping distinguish the Athlete from other variants are its 18-inch wheels.

2020 Mitsubishi Triton Athlete in Thailand

Thailand customers were offered the choice of two variants, the Triton Double Cab Plus Athlete AT and the Triton Double Cab 4WD Athlete AT, the second variant bringing four-wheel-drive to its driveline. It will likely be the latter offered for the Malaysian market, which should be paired with the 2.4 litre MIVEC VGT turbodiesel engine producing 181 PS and 430 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

This is likely to be positioned as the top of the Triton range, and so it could receive the full complement of driver assistance features including Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist (BSW with LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System (UMS), Auto High Beam (AHB), as well as seven airbags, as featured on the Adventure X variant.

The added kit for the Athlete variant should command a slight premium over the price tag for the Adventure X, which is priced at RM137,900 on-the-road excluding insurance. What do you think of the Athlete kit for the Mitsubishi Triton?

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Triton Athlete in Thailand