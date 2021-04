In Advertorial / By Anthony Lim / 7 April 2021 5:06 pm / Comments are Disabled

Not long more to go before the inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, is takes place – the show runs next weekend on April 17 and 18 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). At ACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car, with plenty of attractive deals on offer.

Among the many brands that will be present at the show is Honda, which comes into the event having celebrated its one million-unit milestone in Malaysia last month. The company is still celebrating into April with its “Sama-Sama Rewards” campaign, which makes for very attractive rebates of up to RM5,000. Combined with SST-exempt pricing, you can expect amazing savings on the City, Jazz, Civic, Accord, BR-V, HR-V and CR-V.

In addition to the promotions from participating brands at the event, you’ll also be able to enjoy the various deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,450 combined voucher, which includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher.

On top of this, confirmed bookings will enter you into a lucky draw where you stand a chance to win attractive prizes, including 10 mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

An extensive lineup of brands have already signed up for the show, including Ford, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton and Volkswagen. And while the show is primarily catered to mainstream marques, BMW, Lexus and MINI will also be present, representing the premium segment. You’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars on display!

As we are still in the midst of a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles, will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Do take note of some limitations – in the interest of health and safety, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

Click here for more details on ACE 2021, and as we said earlier, we’ll be announcing the promotions from participating brands as we head into the event, so stay tuned.