7 April 2021

It’s Wednesday once again, which means it is time for the weekly fuel price update. The ministry of finance has announced the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products for the week of April 8 until April 14.

As the case has been with the price caps for selected fuel grades, only RON 97 petrol sees a price hike this week, by two sen from RM2.52 per litre of last week to RM2.54 per litre in the coming week.

There is no change to RON 95 petrol and diesel, which remains at RM2.05 per litre and RM2.15 per litre, respectively. The price cap for both RON 95 petrol and diesel ensures that buyers of both types of fuel in the country will have no more than the current rate, even if market prices continue to climb.

The Malaysian government announced on March 31 that Euro 5-grade diesel will replace Euro 2M diesel, effective April 1, and was announced by environment and water minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, according to Bernama.

Our on-ground observations at selected fuel stations have found that Euro 2M diesel remains on sale, and with the latest price update referring to that of diesel as ‘unchanged’, this most likely points to the Euro 2M grade.

Technically, the move – which is gazetted – would mean only one single grade of diesel available at the pump, but our on-ground observations at selected fuel stations have found that Euro 2M diesel remains on sale. Whatever the case, diesel remains at its capped price of RM2.15 per litre, and at present this should be assumed to be Euro 2M until it is made clear otherwise.

In terms of Euro 5 diesel, BHPetrol states on its website that the B7 and B10 biodiesel blends for this grade of diesel are comprised of 93% diesel and 7% palm methyl ester, and 90% diesel and 10% palm metyl ester, respectively. At present, the Caltex website states that Euro 2M diesel continues to be available at all outlets, with selected stations offering both Euro 2M and Euro 5 grades simultaneously.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, April 14, when the next set of fuel price changes will be announced. This is the 15th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 118th in total since the format was introduced in January 2019.