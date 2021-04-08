In Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / 8 April 2021 3:46 pm / 0 comments

The inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, is almost upon us, with the event set to take place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on April 17 and 18. If you’re looking to test drive and purchase your ideal car, ACE is the place to be, with plenty of attractive deals awaiting you.

Volkswagen is one of the many car brands that will be present at the show, and on offer is a special ACE-only promotion of RM1,000 off all models from the German brand. This adds on to the indivudual deals that Volkswagen is offering, including a RM4,500 rebate with the Arteon 2.0 TSI R-Line.

Meanwhile, a rebate of RM3,500 is being offered for all variants of the Tiguan Allspace – 1.4 TSI Highline and 2.0 TSI R-Line 4Motion – and this is also extended to the Passat 2.0 TSI Elegance and 2.0 TSI R-Line.

Those who opt for the Passat 2.0 TSI Elegance can also choose from one of two additional gifts, including a Pangkor Laut Resort holiday voucher worth RM3,298 or one year’s worth of free insurance. The Passat 2.0 TSI R-Line also comes with the option of said holiday voucher or one year’s worth of free petrol.

Of course, the deals don’t stop there, as paultan.org is rewarding the first 200 customers to book a new car with a RM2,550 combined voucher. This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

Furthermore, confirmed bookings will entitle you to take part in a lucky draw where you can stand a chance to win prizes including ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

ACE will also play host to an extensive line-up of brands, with Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Toyota all set to be present. Even though the show is primarily catered to mainstream marques, BMW, Lexus and MINI will also be present, representing the premium segment. You’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars on display!

As we are still in the midst of a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Do take note of some limitations – in the interest of health and safety, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

Click here for more details on ACE 2021.