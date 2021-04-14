In Advertorial / By Danny Tan / 14 April 2021 6:09 pm / 0 comments

We’re now on the final straight before the main event happens this weekend. We’re of course talking about the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, which will be held over two days (April 17-18) at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

Have you been eyeing or considering a new Honda? If so, ACE is the best place take the leap. The Japanese carmaker’s entire local range is CKD locally assembled, which means that the City, Jazz, Civic, Accord, BR-V, HR-V and CR-V are all eligible for the full 100% sales tax exemption, which expires on June 30.

Honda Malaysia is topping that up with its “Sama-Sama Rewards” campaign offering up to RM5,000 cash rebates, which consists of a “festive rebate” and a “Honda Bonus”. This is an April 2021 special promo, and when you combine it with the SST exemption, prices will most likely never be lower than now. After all deductions, prices range from RM71,011 for the Jazz to RM173,203 for the Accord.

That’s not all. Purchase your new Honda at ACE and you’ll get an extra RM2,550 worth of vouchers, plus a shot at a lucky draw offering smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package worth RM10,000. Just like at the premium-oriented PACE show, you’ll be able to test drive and compare various models before signing on the dotted line at ACE.

Joining Honda at ACE are other mainstream brands with their own promos, including Ford, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen. Looking for something more premium? BMW, Lexus and MINI will also be present at the show. There’s some price overlap between high-end mainstream brand offerings and the entry-level premium brand products these days – with all under one roof, you can compare.

In addition to the promotions from the respective participating brands, a bonus awaits those who purchase at ACE. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,550 combined voucher that includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher!

On top of the guaranteed vouchers for the first 200 customers, confirmed bookings will enter you into a lucky draw with attractive prizes. These include 10 smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

As we are still amid a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Do take note of some limitations – in the interest of health and safety, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

