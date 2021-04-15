In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 15 April 2021 10:19 am / 0 comments

The 2021 Toyota Camry facelift has officially been launched in Australia. As previously reported, there are five variants on sale, all of which are powered by a 2.5 litre engine. However, only the base Ascent trim gets a 2.5L naturally-aspirated mill, while the rest are hybrids.

According to Toyota Australia, demand for the Camry hybrid has been strong, with 70% of customers opting for the electrified variants through 2020. The hybrid uses a 2.5 litre four-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine that’s married with two electric motors to provide a maximum output of 160 kW, or 218 PS.

Toyota says the powertrain provides a seamless and linear power delivery, thanks in part to the electronic continuously variable transmission (e-CVT). Three drive modes are available – Eco, Normal and Sport. Higher trims such as the SX and SL get tiptronic function and shift paddles.

Meanwhile, the sole non-hybrid Ascent variant (pictured here in blue) gets a 2.5 litre Dynamic Force engine that puts out 207 PS, and power is sent to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic. The combined fuel consumption for it is 4.2 litres per 100 km, while the SL does 4.5 litres per 100 km. The sportier SX trim comes in at 4.7 litres per 100 km.

In terms of design, the Australian Camry gets a more defined centre air intake, while the Ascent Sport, SX and SL grades now feature wide flared side fins, a splitter, new honeycomb mesh grille insert, new wheel design options, and up to eight exterior colours to choose from. The SX variant is the only variant to get 19-inch wheels and sports suspension.

Inside, the biggest difference concerns the infotainment touchscreen. There is now a nine-inch (one inch larger than before) freestanding unit that sits at the top of the dashboard. The seven-inch touchscreen on the Ascent model – previously embedded in the centre console – has also been moved to the same position. Both displays offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support as standard.

Now, depending on the trim, the Camry can be had with a nine-speaker JBL sound system (six speakers are standard), dual-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and power adjustable front passenger seat with lumbar support.

On the safety side of things, the Camry gets Toyota Safety Sense as standard. Bundled in the kit are AEB with pedestrian and cyclist detection (daytime only), adaptive cruise control, lane trace assist, lane centring function with steering assist, speed limit recognition, seven airbags, and Isofix child seat anchors.

Higher trims get upgraded with blind spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, front parking sensors, a head-up display, and panoramic view monitor. Pricing starts from AUD 30,990 (RM99k) for the base Ascent to AUD 46,990 (RM150k) for the top SL variant.