In Advertorial / By Danny Tan / 15 April 2021 6:01 pm / 0 comments

It’s just around the corner now, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome. Happening this weekend (April 17 and 18) at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), ACE is a sales-driven car expo for mainstream brands, but there will be a couple of premium marques participating as well, and one of those is Lexus.

The Lexus UX may be the company’s entry-level SUV, but it has all the elements that make Lexus products so unique. Edgy and sharp styling means you’ll stand out in one of these, and there are many fascination points and interesting/plush materials that are unique to the brand. Powered by a 2.0L naturally-aspirated Dynamic Force engine with 169 hp and 205 Nm, the compact SUV doesn’t lack performance in the real world.

The CBU imported from Japan UX 200 is yours from as low as RM236,443.50 with the sales tax exemption that’s in place till June 30. With Lexus Next Step Plan financing, instalments start from just RM1,938 per month. Immediate delivery too, so you can enjoy your new Lexus UX right away upon purchase.

If you purchase at ACE, you’ll get an extra RM2,550 worth of vouchers, plus a shot at a lucky draw offering smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package worth RM10,000. Just like at the premium-oriented PACE show, you’ll be able to test drive and compare various models before signing on the dotted line at ACE.

Joining Lexus at ACE are fellow premium brands BMW and MINI, so you can compare under one roof. The other mainstream participating brands are Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen.

In addition to the promotions from the respective participating brands, a bonus awaits those who purchase at ACE. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,550 combined voucher that includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher!

On top of the guaranteed vouchers for the first 200 customers, confirmed bookings will enter you into a lucky draw with attractive prizes. These include 10 smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

As we are still amid a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Do take note of some limitations – in the interest of health and safety, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

Click here for more details on ACE 2021.