20 April 2021

The Volkswagen Polo facelift is ready and will be unveiled virtually on April 22. Wolfsburg says that the Mk6 Polo’s design, technologies and specification matrix have had a comprehensive update. The current generation surfaced in 2017, so it’s due a midlife facelift. Note that this isn’t the Polo that Malaysians are familiar with – that’s the Mk5.

The sole teaser image above shows a purple hatchback with a revised front end. The headlamp clusters appear slimmer and sharper, and within them are twin-barrel LED headlamps. While the previous crooked LED daytime running lights were visually connected to the VW logo by chrome strips, the LED DRLs are now full width – that chrome strip is now light. There’s another line of DRL at the sides to make them two lines at the edges.

A main player in VW’s team since 1975 (around 18m sold to date), the Polo has never been so big. The Mk6 – which is underpinned by the MQB platform – is 81 mm longer (4,053 mm), 94 mm wider (1,751 mm) and 7 mm lower (1,446 mm) than the Mk5 we’re familiar with, while its wheelbase is a full 94 mm longer (2,564 mm). The small A0 version of the MQB is also used on the Seat Ibiza, which just received its facelift as well.

“New technologies are finding their way in, instruments are becoming more digital and, thanks to greater networking, the inhabitants are ‘always on’ – so the success story of this vehicle can continue,” Volkswagen says of the latest Polo. Check out the pre-facelift Mk6 and the hot 200 PS Polo GTI, and stay tuned for the new one.

GALLERY: Volkswagen Polo Mk6