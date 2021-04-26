In Cadillac, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 26 April 2021 11:48 am / 1 comment

Following its initial debut last year, the Cadillac Lyriq has been unveiled in production form as a 2023-year model, which will be available for reservations this September ahead of initial availability in the first half of 2022, according to Cadillac.

The American automaker has now confirmed the outputs of the Ultium platform-based electric SUV in single-motor RWD guise, which packs a 100 kWh battery pack for outputs estimated to be 340 hp and 440 Nm of torque, says Cadillac, along with a range of 480 km on a full charge.

Where available, the Lyriq can use public fast charging outlets and be charged at rates of up to 190 kW DC, for an estimated 121 km of additional range from a 10-minute charge. Meanwhile, home charging with a 19.2 kW charging module at 240 V AC can offer up to 83 km from a one-hour charge. Using a 11.5 kW AC charge offers 50 km from a one-hour charge, while charging at 120 V yields 5.6 km of range from the same duration.

Efficiency in the Lyriq is aided by the firm’s Regen-on-Demand technology, which includes one-pedal driving. Regen-on-Demand enables the driver to select the rate of regenerative deceleration from a pressure-sensitive paddle located on the steering wheel, which aids in recuperating energy when slowing down.

Exterior dimensions of the Lyriq are 4,996 mm in length, 1,977 mm in width and 1,623 mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,094 mm, according to Cadillac; kerb weight is 2,545 kg while luggage capacity is 793 litres behind the rear seats, or 1,723 litres with the rear seats folded.

The Ultium chassis in the Lyriq features five-link suspension at the front and rear, while braking is handled by disc brakes measuring 321 mm in front and 345 mm at the rear axle. Rolling stock selection includes 20-inch split-spoke alloy wheels on 265/50 tyres as standard, or optional 22-inch split-spoke alloys on 275/40 tyres.

Equipment confirmed for the 2023 Lyriq include Super Cruise which enables hands-free driving on selected routes in North America, a 33-inch LED display panel capable of outputting more than one billion colours, active noise cancellation, LED headlamps with ‘choreographed lighting sequence’, a 19-speaker AKG Studio sound system with headrest speakers, Digital Key vehicle access and a dual-level charging cord.

To be offered in Satin Steel Metallic and Stellar Black Metallic exterior finishes with Sky Cool Gray or Noir interior schemes, production of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022 at General Motors’ facility in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and be priced from US$59,990 (RM246,108) in North America.

GALLERY: Cadillac Lyriq