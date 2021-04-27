The interiors of Honda vehicles have historically taken a human-centred approach in their designs, and future Honda models – such as the 2022 Civic – to come will be taking a renewed focus on its “man maximum, machine minimum” ideal that maximises room for its occupants while minimising encroachment by mechanical parts. This will be by Honda’s latest “simplicity and something” philosophy, the automaker said.
The ‘simplicity’ part aids in the user experience through eliminating complexity, such as with the reduction of visual clutter and with elements such as thin pillars, a low dashboard cowl and a large glasshouse in order to maximise visibility for the road and the environment surrounding the vehicle.
“Simplicity in design requires not only a strong philosophy, but a discipline toward the user experience. We heard from designers working for other brands who say they were inspired by the simple, human-centred design of old Hondas, well, so are we!”, said creative lead for interior design at Honda United States Johnathan Norman.
The ‘and something’ component of the philosophy refers to the more subjective aspects such as personality, character and beauty, said Norman, whilst reinforcing the brand’s original human-centric values with simple, clean and horizontal orientation.
Expressions of these would be through specific design details such as the knurling of a knob, or other characteristics of materials used in the cabin, and these will differentiate each model in the future Honda product line-up, the automaker said.
GALLERY: 2022 Honda Civic Sedan production car sighting
GALLERY: 2022 Honda Civic Prototype
Comments
Finally they are learning how to properly design a car from Mazda. Earlier and present Honda design have too many Ah Beng’s lines and unnecessary messy buttons.
Very nice, looks like a better Honda City
Pls improve the NVH
American Honda division doing the designing of the new Civic. No wonder it’s starting to look less Ah Beng compared to the current Civic, although Ah Bengs and Ricers will complain that it looks boring.
As a HONDA fan and driving that particular brand since Honda Prelude type I could honesty say this is not a Honda car anymore, unique and different type of car on the road that was instantly recognisible…….with these new models starting from 10th generation am personally hugely disappointed especially with interior design that looks very empty and too simply for a driver experience and is not something special with space look anymore…..talking with other HONDA drivers in one word d I s a p p o i n t i n g………and probably you’ll see in future sales it looks and feels too much american.
Honestly as a huge Honda lover look at new design of Peugeot car and you’ll see what am talking about…….people talking about around Europe, from zero to unique car on the road in every aspect.
Thank you