In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 April 2021 8:53 pm / 0 comments

Following the launch of the Yamaha Y16ZR (RM10,888), Hong Leong Yamaha Motor has released the 2021 Yamaha NVX, which comes in two versions. The Yamaha NVX Standard is priced at a recommended retail of RM8,998 while the Yamaha NVX ABS is tagged at RM10,998, with prices excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

For the NVX Standard, there are two colour options, Red and Cyan, while the NVX ABS can be purchased in either Platinum SE or GP Blue. The paintwork for the ABS versions of the 2021 NVX uses aluminium resins for a paint scheme that transitions between metallic and matte finishes.

Differentiating the NVX between Standard and ABS versions is the use of keyless start with Smart Key for the NVX ABS. The NVX ABS also comes with twin shock absorbers in the rear with remote reorvoirs, adjustable for preload while the standard model NVX is preload-adjustable only.

Fuel tank capacity has been increased to 5.5-litres over the previous 4.6-litres, which Yamaha says will give the 2021 NVX a theoretical 200 km range. The NVX ABS version also comes with Yamaha’s Stop & Start system which shuts the engine off at stops, increasing fuel efficiency.

Motive power comes from Yamaha’s Blue Core design with a single-cylinder, 155 cc, liquid-cooled SOHC mill equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Fed by EFI, the NVX power plant produces 15.4 PS at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, compared to the 14.8 PS and 14.4 Nm of torque for the outgoing NVX model.

Inside the cockpit, a new LCD instrument panel design displays all the necessary information for the rider. Coming as standard for the NVX is connectivity to the rider’s smartphone, which, when used in conjunction with the Yamaha Y-Connect app, displays information such as last parked location, service interval reminder, fuel consumption, call notification and battery voltage, amongst others.

Styling takes a new direction for the NVX, with the scooter now sporting a full-fairing sports bike look. LED lighting is used throughout and the NVX uses a single hydraulic brake disc on the 14-inch front wheel and mechanical drum brake on the rear wheel, also sized at 14-inches.

Seat height for the NVX is set at 790 mm with 149 mm of ground clearance while the Standard version weighs in at 122 kg and the ABS equipped NVX tips the scales at 125 kg. The 2021 Yamaha NVX will be available at all authorised Yamaha Malaysia dealers from May 2021.