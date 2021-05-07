In Local News, Perodua, Safety / By Mick Chan / 7 May 2021 1:32 pm / 0 comments

Perodua has announced the availability of the Care Seat, priced at RM680 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM695 in East Malaysia, and is now on sale at all authorised Perodua outlets nationwide. This replaces the previous GearUp Infant and Toddler car seats, which were priced at RM785 and RM975 for Peninsular Malaysia, respectively.

The carmaker’s latest child seat offering is Isofix-enabled, and is suitable for children up to 12 years of age, or up to 36 kg in weight. Previously, the GearUp Infant seat was rated for infants up to 13 kg, and the GearUp Toddler was rated for children between nine and 36 kg.

The Care Seat can be installed facing forwards or rearwards in the vehicle, and can be adjusted to six angles or recline, while the harness of the Care Seat self-adjusts according to the position of the headrest.

Two colours are available for the Perodua Care Seat; grey and blue. The Care Seat is covered by a one-year warranty, or double the warranty period of the outgoing GearUp Infant and Toddler car seats, and the price of the Care Seat can be factored into the hire purchase of new Perodua vehicles, the carmaker said.

“The Perodua Care Seat is more cost-effective, as the same seat can be used for the child throughout, without needing to change from an infant seat to a toddler seat as the child gets older,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad in a statement.