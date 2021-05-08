In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Matthew H Tong / 8 May 2021 9:55 pm / 0 comments

The updated 2021 Perodua Aruz is upon us. Earlier today, a brochure clearly detailing the 2021 MY was leaked onto Facebook, revealing the car and its specifications in full. Based on the leaked document, the existing X and AV variants will continue to be offered, albeit with a slightly enhanced kit list.

Let’s start with colours. Remember the Amazon Green hero colour that was discontinued back in November last year? Well, it will be replaced with Passion Red (a metallic paint), and the colour appears to be exclusive to the 1.5 AV only. Note that this is not the same as the Ativa‘s Pearl Delima Red.

Both the X and AV variants will benefit from new integrated side steps, so those who find the SUV a little too cumbersome to get in and out of can finally breathe a sigh of relief. You’ll also find new Aruz badging under the rear passenger doors, which is pretty neat.

Click to enlarge

A new auto-lock function is also standard for the seven-seater SUV. Its function is pretty much self explanatory – the car will automatically lock itself as you walk away from the vehicle. However, the automaker’s Advanced Safety Assist 2.0 system is still reserved for the AV.

That’s about all the upgrades for the 2021 model year. The powertrain remains unchanged, so the 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine continues to produce 102 PS at 6,000 rpm and 133 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The Dual VVT-i mill sends drive to the rear wheels via a four-speed 4E-AT automatic transmission, and has a rated fuel consumption of 15.6 km/l (6.4 l/100 km) with the Eco Idle system.

No prices have been revealed just yet, but expect them to remain the same. Also included as standard is a five-year/150,000 km warranty package. More details will be revealed soon, so be sure to watch this space for updates! In the mean time, what do you think of the enhancements? Let us know, below.