12 May 2021 10:40 am

A design throwback to the 1930s, the retro-style 2021 BMW Motorrad R18 and the R18 Classic now gets a range of customisation option from the “Option 719” catalogue. Option 719, in BMW Motorrad nomenclature from some years ago, stands for special requests and unique mods to its vehicles and today is used to denote a special range of premiumquiality accessories and dress up parts.

For the R18 and R18 Classic, the Option 719 Design Package Aero includes the left and right cylinder head covers, front cover and intake snorkel cover on the left and right. Constructed out of aluminium with a brushed, anodised clear surface, the cylinder heads feature air vents, a design touch taken from the Streamliner motorcycles of the 1920s and 30s.

The Option 719 Aero package is topped off with a solid copper badge on the front and side covers, chrome-plated and accented in white. The white paint is a nod to the enamel badges found on motorcycle tank emblems from back in the day.

As an option to the standard seat, the Option 719 seat comes with the standard seat height but features seat heating. The seat top is made from two different shades of black material, finished with diamond-shaped quilted embossing and complemented with embroidered BMW logo and the 719 symbol.

Also available is the Option 719 Paint, which clads the R18 or R18 Classic in a Galaxy Dust metallic/Titanium Silver 2 metallic paint scheme. The Galaxy Dust metallic shimmer finish changes colour from Galaxy Dust metallic/Titanium Silver 2 metallic depending on viewing angle and position of light striking the surface.

The Option 719 tank is covered in Titanium Silver with the transition between the Galaxy Dust and Titanium Silver being a smoke fade effect similar to the paint transition used in BMW R90 bikes of the 1980s. Being hand-painted, the entire tank is clear coated and polished to a mirror shine, accentuated by hand=painted double white pin stripes.

Rounding out the range of Option 719 items for the R18 and R18 Classic are the Aero and Icon wheels finished in matte silver and matte black, respectively. These six-spoke wheels are made from cast alloy and feature milled strakes on the spokes, something BMW Motorrad calls “Contrast Cut.”

The R18 is powered by an air-/oil-cooled boxer engine displacing 1,802 cc and rated at 91 hp at 4,750 rpm with 158 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm, BMW Motorrad’s largest ever boxer engine. In Malaysia, the BMW Motorrad R18 First Edition retails at RM149,500 while the R18 Classic First Edition goes for RM154,500, with pricing on-the-road without insurance.