12 May 2021

Even though the Nissan Micra has long moved on to its fifth generation in Europe, the budget-oriented fourth-gen model remains popular in certain markets. Case in point – the hatchback continues to be built in Mexico, where the car is badged as the March and is Nissan’s third best-selling product behind the Almera (sold as the Versa in Mexico) and Navara (NP300).

To keep it fresh in its tenth year, the March has been given its second facelift. This comprehensive nip and tuck draws plenty of inspiration from the Almera, with the most striking cue being the large V-motion grille. It’s framed by a fake carbon fibre surround and flanked by arrow-shaped halogen headlights with LED accent light strips. The air intakes are also more aggressive, ditching the old car’s cutesy look.

This sportier aesthetic is continued at the rear with the fake rear vents, diffuser-style bumper insert and LED taillight guides. Range-topping models get an in-vogue two-tone colour scheme with a black roof, plus 16-inch machined alloy wheels also found on the Almera here.

Inside, the March receives the Almera’s flat-bottomed steering wheel and a redesigned centre console with a massive tablet-style panel. This houses a 6.7-inch touchscreen linked to the NissanConnect infotainment system, equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also offered is the optional NissanConnect Finder service that allows users to locate and immobilise the car remotely and set speed limits.

Safety kit has been upgraded, too, with the March now fitted as standard with six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, three-point seat belts for all passengers and seat belt reminders for both front occupants. There’s no mention of stability control, however, let alone autonomous emergency braking.

The rest of the car remains unchanged, so the March continues to be powered by a 1.6 litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, producing 106 hp at 5,600 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed automatic.