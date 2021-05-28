In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 28 May 2021 4:24 pm / 0 comments

Whatever Audi makes, ABT Sportsline will have an upgrade kit for it. To that end, the tuning firm has just released an enhancement package for the Audi SQ8 TFSI, and it is priced at 22,900 euros (RM115k).

In standard guise, the SQ8’s 4.0 litre V8 TFSI mill produces 507 PS and 770 Nm of torque. That’s enough for it to do the zero to 100 km/h sprint in 4.1 seconds, and from 80 to 120 km/h in 3.8 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

With the ABT Engine Control upgrade kit, output is raised to 650 PS and 850 Nm. That’s more power than the 600 PS and 800 Nm output of the standard RS Q8! That upgrade alone helps shave 0.3 seconds off the century sprint, so the ABT-ed SQ8 dusts that in just 3.8 seconds. The Vmax limiter is also raised to 270 km/h.

Besides that, the black example you see here is also fitted with ABT Aero Package, which comprises the front lip, rear lip and rear spoiler. It rides on ABT’s 23-inch High Performance GR flowforming wheels, which is available either in matte or gloss black finishes.

Again, pricing for the entire kit is 22,900 euros (RM115k), but you’ll have to tack on 3,445 euros (RM17.3k) for installation and paint costs. Otherwise, you may purchase the modified car outright from ABT Sportsline for a cool price of 130,795 euros (RM660k). What do you think?