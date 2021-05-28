In Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 May 2021 4:41 pm / 0 comments

Puspakom has announced that all its outlets will operate as normal, as it’s an essential service. Customers are required to follow all SOPs when they attend appointments.

For those who had their May 25 appointments cancelled, bring your appointment slip and walk-in tomorrow, May 29. All Puspakom outlets in Peninsular Malaysia will be operating from 8am to 530pm tomorrow. All payments for appointments that were already made will be automatically refunded, and you will have to pay again when you walk-in.

However, take note that Puspakom branches in Taiping and Kota Kinabalu are still closed, till further notice. The branch in Sabah’s capital has been closed since yesterday for deep cleaning and sanitisation.

Puspakom has confirmed that for periodic inspection due from May 27 to June 1 at Puspakom KK, there will be no summonses from JPJ, but the inspection has to be done on or before June 15. Payment for appointments while the branch is closed will be refunded automatically.

Meanwhile, the Taiping outlet has been closed since May 24. The nearest alternative Puspakom locations are in Gopeng, Teluk Intan, Manjung, Ipoh and Mak Mandin. Yesterday, the vehicle inspection company said that all customers who have been in the outlet recently, and who feel unwell or exhibit symptoms of Covid-19, should get medical attention.