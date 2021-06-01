In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 1 June 2021 12:39 pm / 0 comments

The first photos of the BMW i4 were revealed in March, but the set did not include any shots of the all-electric sedan’s interior. However, we won’t need to wait for the German carmaker to provide them, as leaked images of the i4’s living space have made their way online thanks to Instagram user wilcoblok.

At first glance, the layout appears very similar to the current 3 Series and 4 Series, although there are some differences. One of the most significant involves the digital instrument panel and infotainment screen, which are now one large screen.

This setup is the same one found in the iX and is referred to as the BMW Curved Display. On the iX, the curved panel features two sections, including a 12.3-inch screen for the driver and a 14.9-inch touchscreen in the middle.

The latter provides access to a variety of vehicle functions, including climate settings, which results in a lack of physical controls under the centre air vents in the i4. As the system is powered by BMW Operating System 8, drivers also have a digital voice assistant at their disposal. The on-screen graphics are now more futuristic and the interface has been refined to deliver necessary information depending on the context of usage.

Aside from a touch interface, there’s also a Touch Controller that continues to occupy the centre console, along with a blue-accented gear lever and start button. Elsewhere, a dedicated volume button in the centre stack doesn’t appear to be accompanied by a row of buttons for favourited functions, and is instead replaced by controls for the hazard lights and other functions.

The i4 doesn’t get the iX’s funky, hexagonal-shaped steering wheel, but the one similar to what you’ll find in the iX3. Other cues seen in the images include bright leather upholstery and wooden trim, while in the rear, the i4 gets a hatchback trunk like the upcoming 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Reports indicate that when the i4 goes on sale, it will be offered in three variants, including the eDrive35, eDrive40 and range-topping M50 xDrive. In top form, the i4 packs dual electric motors providing 530 PS (523 hp) and is good for a 0-100 km/h time of four seconds.

