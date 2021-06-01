In Local News / By Mick Chan / 1 June 2021 4:36 pm / 0 comments

Roadblocks set up in the jurisdiction of the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD Dang Wangi) will be mobile, reports Berita Harian.

At present, two teams of police officers will be stationed at four mobile roadblocks which will be operational 24 hours a day, and there will be no static roadblocks set up as there are many routes that can be taken through the district, said Dang Wangi district police chief assistant commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah.

“We will not be setting up static roadblocks, and instead will implement mobile roadblocks depending on the number of vehicles on roads, and when necessary,” Zainal said, adding that random checks will be conducted on members of the public in the Dang Wangi district to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being adhered to, in addition to travelling with permission, he said.

Meanwhile, the police are aware that the start of the tightened, third movement control order (MCO 3.0) has seen the public face problems in obtaining approval letters from the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) in order to travel for work in essential sectors.

The police are however confident that the problems relating to the issuance of approval letters from MITI will be resolved in the shortest possible time, and that the authorities will no longer grant permission to individuals travelling without the required MITI documents, said assistant commissioner Zainal.