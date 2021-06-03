In Cars, International News, Kia / By Mick Chan / 3 June 2021 5:53 pm / 0 comments

The 2022 Kia Stinger facelift made its United States debut in March,following its global debut in August last year. Now, the brand has announced the arrival of the Scorpion Special Edition variant in US showrooms, and these will be based on the GT2 trim variants.

Using the top trim variant as a starting point means the Scorpion Special Edition will feature the Lambda 3.3 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, with outputs rated at 368 hp and 510 Nm; this is paired with and eight-speed automatic gearbox, with a choice of rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options available. At launch, this powertrain variant of the Stinger has been rated with a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds.

Darkened trim is the theme of the Scorpion Special Edition, which wears blacked-out fender garnish and mirror covers, with darkened exhaust tips. A set of 19-inch wheels are distinct to the Scorpion Special Edition and are finished in black, while a rear spoiler is finished in the car’s exterior colour, which on the Scorpion Special Edition is a choice of Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black and Ceramic Silver.

Inside, the Scorpion Special Edition cabin gets Nappa leather upholstery in a choice of either red or black, and this is paired with carbon-fibre-look trim. A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, while its range-topping GT2 variant equipment base means the presence of a Harmon Kardon audio system and a seven-inch instrumentation display.

On the safety front, advance driver assistance systems in the facelifted Stinger include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning, Safe Exit Warning, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Lane Following Assist and Highway Driving Assist.

Included as part of its infotainment setup are UVO telematics, featuring remote features that can be accessed through the Kia Access app. The Kia Stinger Scorpion Special Edition will be offered in limited batches of 250 units a month in the United States, where it will be priced from US$52,585 (RM216,781) for the RWD version and US$54,785 (RM225,851) for the AWD version.

