In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 3 June 2021 9:55 am / 0 comments

With the full lockdown in place from June 1 to 14, 2021, it goes without saying that car showrooms are not allowed to operate for the stipulated duration of the FMCO. For those who are somehow in the mood to shop for a brand new car, you can do so at UMW Toyota Motor’s online showroom.

While showrooms remain closed, selected Toyota 3S and 4S centres, including body and paint facilities are open. However, customers are required to book a service slot beforehand – unscheduled walk-in requests will not be entertained, as it is by appointment only.

Click to enlarge

The usual preventive measures will be in place, so customers are required to wear a face mask at all times and get their temperatures checked upon arrival. The vehicle will be sanitised twice – once before it goes into the service centre, and another before it is returned to the owner. You may locate the nearest dealership to your place of residence, here.

UMW Toyota is also granting a 30-day warranty extension, applicable for vehicles with warranties that are expiring or have expired during this FMCO period. The extension is calculated from the last day of FMCO, meaning the additional 30 days starts from June 14. Click here for more info on UMWT’s operations during the full lockdown.