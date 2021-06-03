In Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 3 June 2021 1:05 pm / 7 comments

Sime Darby Motors (SDM) and its e-commerce partner SpareXHub has announced a 10-day long clearance sale with discounts of up to 90% on selected genuine new old stock (NOS) Ford and Hyundai spare parts. The sale, which runs from June 1 to 10, will be conducted online via SpareXHub’s website.

According to Alan Scott Gascoyne, SDM’s head of aftersales, Malaysia retail & distribution, buyers will be able to gain access to over 3,000 Hyundai and 4,000 Ford genuine NOS spare parts, ranging from service items such as filters and sensors to body parts such as bumpers and windscreens.

“The digital platform initiative with SpareXHub helps us meet the needs of online customers and aftermarket players to purchase selected genuine NOS spare parts. It will allow our customers to continue to maintain their vehicles with the manufacturer’s recommended genuine spare parts even after the warranty period has expired. Additionally, customers can continue to enjoy the performance, comfort and safety aspects of their vehicle without compromise due to parts pricing,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD of SDM’s retail and distribution arm.

For more information on specific product and pricing of these genuine Ford and Hyundai NOS spare parts, visit SpareXHub’s website or the company’s Facebook page.