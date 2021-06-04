In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / 4 June 2021 1:55 pm / 0 comments

The Kia K3 EV has been launched in China, with subsidised prices ranging from 176,800 yuan to 186,800 yuan (RM114,012 to RM120,461) across two variants. The K3 EV joins the KX3 EV as the second EV offering from Kia in China, which is important given the country’s average fleet fuel consumption standards.

Design-wise, the K3 EV looks very similar to the petrol-powered version that is offered in China, but with an electric powertrain. Notable differences include a closed-off front grille and some blue accents, the latter also being a running theme for the interior that also sees a redesigned centre console. Other changes on the inside include a rotary gear selector and a fully digital instrument cluster display measuring seven inches.

Powering the K3 EV is a front electric motor rated at 135 kW (184 PS or 181 hp) and 310 Nm of torque capable of a top speed of 165 km/h. The e-motor draws power from a 48.6-kWh battery that is claimed to provide up to 410 km of range on a combined cycle. The company didn’t provide charging details and timings, but users would plug in the vehicle via a connector tucked behind the front grille.

Standard equipment on the range-topping variant include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting, a powered sunroof, leather upholstery, keyless entry and start, automatic air-conditioning with an air purifier, a powered boot, a wireless charger and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with EV-specific functions.

For safety, there’s six airbags, various passive systems, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a range of active systems. These include adaptive cruise control, front collision avoidance, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, drive fatigue reminder, blind spot collision warning and automatic high beam.