By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 June 2021 2:06 pm

Following the positive market reception of the Aprilia RS660 sports bike, the boys from Noale have released the 2021 Aprilia RS660 Trefeo, priced at 14,700 euros (RM73,764). The RS660 Trefeo is a track-only version of the road-going RS660, and boasts of a number of improvements over the standard model.

Modified with an eye to the racetrack, the RS660 Trefeo does without many of the legal requirements for a road bike, including “full power” engine mapping meant for an SC Project race exhaust, meaning any pretence to emissions and noise controls is thrown out the window. ABS is omitted, though the module is still there because it is required by the integrated electronics system, while items such as lights, mirrors and signals are gone, as is the pillion seat.

The parallel-twin engine, making 100 hp in stock form, gets a bump up to 105 hp which Aprilia claims is the most ever for a two-cylinder engine in this class. The riding suite, comprising of traction control, wheelie control and engine braking is track specific while the TFT-LCD instrument panel is reprogrammed for racing duty, omitting the immobiliser function and including a left handlebar racing control pod.

Suspension uses a modified upside-down fork, installed with Misano by Andreani internals that provide full adjustment for preload, compression and rebound. Similarly, the rear Ohlins AP948 monoshock is fully-adjustable.

Prepared by Aprilia Racing through its Factory Works division, the RS660 Trefeo – Trefeo meaning ‘trophy’ in Italian – is modded for racing through the use of lowered clip-on handlebars, fibreglass race fairing and dry weight reduced to 153 kg. For comparison, the stock RS660 tips the scales at 169 kg, dry.

The RS660 Trefeo comes shod with Pirelli Supercorsa V3 SC1 rubber in 120/70-17 front and 180/60-17 rear. For Malaysia, the 2021 Aprilia RS660 retailed at RM66,900 (introductory price of RM55,900) but the current allocation has been sold with new stock expected in 2022 but price is yet to be determined.