In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Anthony Lim / 8 June 2021 8:19 pm / 2 comments

What’s better than a 3,696-piece 1:8 scale Lego Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37? Well, a 400,000-piece version of the limited-edition sports car, in 1:1 scale, that’s what. Lego and Lamborghini have collaborated again in a follow-up act exploring the same theme, but on a much larger scale.

The life-sized model was created using 154 different types of Lego elements, including 20 that were moulded specifically for it, and the neat bit is the accuracy to detail, including the dimensions of the car. The full-scale model’s chassis is identical to the real-life Sián, measuring in at 4,980 mm long, 2,101 mm wide and 1,133 mm high.

The car, which weighs in at 2,200 kg, took a team of 15 designers, engineers and technicians from the two companies 8,660 hours to complete, from development to construction. Technical novelties include body panels made from an intricate fabric of bespoke interconnecting hexagonal Lego Technic elements, which pays homage to the six-sided shape integral to Lamborghini’s design language.

The lights, built entirely from Technic elements, reflect how the real Sián’s epsilon headlights and hexagonal taillights power up and down. Inside, highlights include a brick-built steering wheel featuring the Lamborghini emblem and Italian flag as well as specifically-contructed dashboard controls and racing seats. As for the wheels, they are the real deal from the actual car, as are the Pirelli P Zero Corsa rubbers.

While the Sián isn’t the first officially-backed full-scale model from Lego (the Bugatti Chiron and the McLaren Senna 1:1 replicas precede it), the Danish toymaker says it’s the first to have a paintbrush-effect UV colour coating. The colour, which perfectly matches that of the 1:8 scale version, was applied by the automaker’s paint shop.

“Our designers love a challenge, so you can imagine their delight when we tasked them to think slightly larger than normal with this model,” said Lego’s senior VP of product and marketing, Lena Dixen.

“They jumped at the chance of teaming up with our amazing designers and engineers who build these impressive life-sized models at our Kladno factory’s model production workshop in the Czech Republic, and really pushing the boundaries of what can be done with Lego Technic. The creativity that the system allows meant it was possible to really do justice to the exceptional design of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37,” she said.