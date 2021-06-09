In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 9 June 2021 12:05 pm / 5 comments

Perodua sold 17,973 units in May 2021, which is 12% lower than the 20,399 cars it sold in April. The market leader cites the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the global semiconductor shortage as reasons. Despite this, the company is maintaining its 240k units sales target for 2021.

Year-to-date sales for the first five months of 2021 is 96,281 units, which is a whopping 82% more than what P2 did in the same period last year. However, YTD May 2020 sales of 52,920 units was severely affected by the first movement control order that was in place from March to May last year.

Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said that a fairer comparison would be against 2019, when Perodua sold 105,745 units in the first five months – 8.9% higher than this year.

“Despite these challenges and barring further uncertainties moving forward, we believe we will be able to meet our 240,000-unit sales target for 2021 as demand remains strong for all of our models. We thank the government for extending the sales tax exemption to end-2021, which will bolster our strong demand, encourage economic activity and help sustain the Malaysian automotive ecosystem.

“We understand that the measures taken by the government to contain the pandemic are necessary to ensure the people’s health and safety, and we, along with our suppliers and dealers, will cooperate fully with the government to flatten the curve,” he added.

On service centre operation during the current lockdown period, the P2 chief advises customers to contact their nearest service centre directly for the latest info. Perodua manufactured 18,283 units in May, boosting its year-to-date production tally to 98,944 units.

By the way, the 2021 sales target of 240k isn’t just a random number, but it matches Perodua’s all-time sales record of 240,341 units in 2019. We’re close to mid-year now, and sales are nearly 10% behind 2019’s YTD, so second half sales (in a pandemic year) will have to outpace the rate of P2’s record year. Will this be fuelled by a big backlog of orders or new models? If the latter is to play a part, the all-new D27A Alza is expected to launch by end-2021.