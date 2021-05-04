In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 4 May 2021 3:37 pm / 4 comments

Perodua has released its sales figures for April, and the carmaker registered an estimated 20,399 units last month. This is 16.5% lower than in March (24,431 units), and the market leader cites the global semiconductor chip shortage – which has hit the auto industry hard – as the main reason.

The Ativa contributed 4,624 units, or over 22%, to the April total. This lifts the total units of Ativas registered since its March 3 launch to nearly 9,000. Demand for the compact SUV remains strong with average bookings of nearly 290 units daily.

“The waiting period for the Ativa is currently between two and four months, depending on the desired colour and variant. We advise our valued customers to speak to our authorised sales advisors for accurate and up-to-date delivery times of the various variant-colour combinations of the Ativa,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

Perodua’s year-to-date sales for the first four months of the year stands at 78,304 units. This is a massive 74% more than the 45,034 units sold in the same period last year, due to minimal registrations in April 2020 as the first movement control order was introduced. Perodua has produced 80,661 units year-to-date despite the chip shortage issue.

“The chip shortage is our top priority at present and we are deploying all our resources to deal with it, including working closely with the government and our business partners for viable solutions. Perodua remains committed towards timely deliveries, aided by our economies of scale,” Zainal Abidin said.

“We thank our valued customers very much for their patience. We are doing all we can to deliver as many cars as possible before the expected expiry of the government’s sales tax exemption in end-June,” the P2 chief added.

Perodua will be maintaining its 2021 sales target of 240,000 units for now. That represents a 9% increase from the 220,163 units it sold in 2020. The Rawang-based carmaker is targeting production of 272,000 units this year (+23%), which is expected to lead to a record purchase of RM6.5 billion worth of local components.

GALLERY: Perodua Ativa AV

