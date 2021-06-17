In Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / 17 June 2021 10:03 am / 0 comments

The popular Kia Telluride has received an update for the 2022 model year, but it isn’t a full-on facelift as you might expect. As the Korean carmaker explains, the changes merely involve minor design enhancements as well as additional convenience and safety features across trim levels.

On the outside, the three-row SUV receives Kia’s new logo design that was unveiled back in January this year, which has since adorned models like the Sportage, K9, Stinger, EV6 and K8. The logo is fitted on a grille that has been slightly redesigned to feature a honeycomb mesh insert in a black finish instead of chrome. As before, the Nightfall Edition returns with gloss black being applied on all of its exterior trim.

As for the equipment changes, the base LX and S trim that sits above it now come with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which replaces the previous eight-inch unit. Those two trims also get automatic climate control and highway driving assist as standard, while every Telluride now comes standard with navigation-based adaptive cruise control with curve assist.

Under the bonnet remains the Lambda II 3.8 litre V6 GDI (Atkinson Cycle) engine that makes 291 hp (295 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 355 Nm of torque at 5,200 rpm. The mill is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and customers can choose from front- or all-wheel drive.

The new features do result in some pricing changes, with some trims seeing increases of up to USD600 (RM2,480), although the range-topping SX Prestige with standard AWD is now USD100 (RM413) less than the 2021 model year.