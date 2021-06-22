In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 22 June 2021 5:46 pm / 0 comments

The Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Police and Dubai Civil Defence are wasting no time in adding the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser to their vehicle fleets, with the first units being handed over during a public event organised by Al Futtaim Motors.

This comes just a few weeks after the redesigned SUV made its global debut in June, and the event also saw the first 50 civilian customers receive the keys to their Land Cruisers. Al Futtaim Motors and the rest of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a long history with the Land Cruiser, with the first units being imported by the former in 1955, The National News reports.

The Land Cruiser was the go-to vehicle of choice to navigate the unpaved parts of the country, be it crossing sand dunes or wadis of the country’s interior. Last year, Car Insurance UAE named the Land Cruiser as the most popular model in the country, and it also took the top spot in other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries like Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait.

In its latest striking form, the 300 Series is looking to continue offering the go-anywhere capabilities of its predecessor. Retaining the body-on-frame design but using the TNGA-F platform, the SUV is now lighter by some 200 kg, while gaining improved wheel articulation and better road manners thanks to the use of the brand’s Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS).

The petrol V8 of old is now gone, but in its place is a 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 that makes 415 PS (409 hp) and 650 Nm of torque. There’s a 3.3 litre turbodiesel V6 (309 PS and 700 Nm), with both engines mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. A naturally-aspirated V6 for selected markets is also part of the range, but it gets a six-speed auto instead.

