In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 25 June 2021 12:46 pm / 0 comments

Porsche recently announced that it had set a new record for the fastest series production car to lap the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, with a 991-generation 911 GT2 RS setting a time of six minutes 43.3 seconds (6:43.300) around the famed track.

That time was set with Porsche development driver Lars Kern behind the wheel, who managed an average speed of 185.87 km/h on his run. The new record beats the previous six minutes 48.047 seconds (6:48.047) set by the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series last year.

Following the announcement, Porsche has now uploaded the onboard video of the run around the full lap, which includes the straight section at turn 13 of the Nürburgring. If you need definitive proof of the record’s validity, here’s seven minutes of it. On the shorter version of the track, the new record is six minutes 38.835 seconds (6:38.835), which is still faster than the previous record of six minutes 43.616 seconds (6:43.616).

The GT2 RS might not be the newest model from Porsche, but it achieved the feat thanks to the Manthey Performance Kit that enhances the sports car’s chassis and aerodynamics. The 3.8 litre twin-turbo flat-six engine is the same as before and still makes 700 PS (690 hp) and 750 Nm of torque, but there’s an additional nine-litre water tank for spray-cooling the intercoolers. This is to keep intake temperatures low on long runs, allowing the car to maintain peak power for the full lap.

Given the bragging rights that come with Nürburgring records, rival brands will likely want to beat Porsche on “The Green Hell,” but for now, the GT2 RS is the king of the Nürburgring in its specific timing category.

GALLERY: Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Manthey Performance Kit Nürburgring record attempt