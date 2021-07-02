In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 2 July 2021 3:24 pm / 0 comments

Perodua has issued a public service announcement (PSA) warning its existing and potential customers of scams involving bogus sales advisors asking customers to make payments to personal bank accounts. Do not do this – only make payments to the company account of the dealership.

“We have recently discovered at least two scammers, posing as Perodua sales advisors, asking customers to make booking fee or deposit payments to personal bank accounts. We take this opportunity to remind all our valued customers to only make payments to official company accounts or over the counters at our outlets,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said.

He added that the company is working with the police on the matter. Below is a quick list of do’s and don’ts when purchasing a new Perodua vehicle, or any new car for that matter. We’ll add another point: keep screenshots of your chat with the SA. By the way, the sales tax exemption – 50% for CBUs, 100% for CKDs – has been extended till the end of the year, if you’re targeting a new set of wheels.

GALLERY: Perodua Ativa AV

