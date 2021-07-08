In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 8 July 2021 12:18 pm / 3 comments

The Selangor state government has annnounced that the RM20 Grab rebate for ride-hailing trips to vaccination centres (PPV) in Selangor is now open to everyone eligible for vaccination in the state.

Selangor mentri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the transportation rebate of RM10 for a one-way trip or RM20 for a round trip per individual will be valid for rides to 40 selected PPVs in the state between July 1 and September 30. An application for the rebate is needed, and can be made through the Platform Selangor (PLATS) website.

He said that this was an expansion of that announced previously, where the rebates were limited to those aged 50 and above. “Unlike what I announced on June 9 (through our ‘Kita Selangor Package 2.0’), this rebate is now open to all Selangor citizens who are eligible to be vaccinated,” he said via a Facebook post yesterday.

He added that the rebate, aimed at easing the travel costs for many needing to get to vaccination centres, is expected to benefit almost 50,000 individuals statewide. An allocation of RM1 million has been set aside for the initiative, Bernama reports.