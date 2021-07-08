In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 8 July 2021 10:51 am / 0 comments

Following the detection of two Covid-19 positive cases, Rapid KL is urging recent users of the LRT Kelana Jaya Line and the MRT to get tested if they have symptoms. Here are the details.

Passenger 1 used the LRT Kelana Jaya Line on July 3 (last Saturday). He/she took the train from Subang Jaya station around 6.50am and alighted at KL Sentral. The passenger made the return journey from KL Sentral to Subang Jaya at 4.15pm the same day. The rider was confirmed Covid positive yesterday and informed Rapid KL via Twitter.

Passenger 2 used the MRT Kajang Line on July 5 (this Monday). In an email to Rapid KL, the passenger says that he/she took the MRT from TTDI to Bukit Dukung to undergo a Covid-19 test at 4.30pm, and was confirmed positive yesterday. No mention of the return trip.

The train operator reminds commuters to always wear masks and follow all the SOPs all the time to stop the spread of Covid-19. Passengers are also reminded to isolate themselves while waiting for Covid test results until a negative result is obtained. In fact, that should be the norm for all of us – if you’re waiting for results or have doubts, staying at home would be best. Always act as if you have the coronavirus.

In other news, the MRT Putrajaya Line Phase 1 opening has been pushed forward to November. It was supposed to open to public in August, but the FMCO/EMCO has impacted the original training schedule. Full story here.