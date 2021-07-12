In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 12 July 2021 10:48 am / 0 comments

Bentley Mulliner will be celebrating its 1,000th bespoke commission soon, reaching a significant milestone since its formation back in 2014. To commemorate the occasion, it has previewed the 1,000th project, a special Bentley Bentayga for a European customer.

The specialist division also picked out some of their favourite builds from the last seven years, which include its first commission the Flying Spur Serenity, jet-fighter inspired Continental GTs, coachbuilt models like the Mulliner Bacalar, plus several other limited series models, race cars designs, as well as the Continental GT Pikes Peak edition.

Mulliner prides itself with talented designers and digital artists who have the ability to produce photo-realistic renders of customers’ designs before orders are placed. “This single team, responsible for every Mulliner-designed product over the last seven years, has allowed for a deeper integration of core Bentley design DNA into Mulliner products while also expanding the scope of possibility to the customer,” the automaker said in a statement.

The Mulliner customer of today is now only limited by two constraints – their imagination and the law. Quite some ways it has come since the beginning, huh? Its first project, the Flying Spur Serenity was made in a small batch of 15 vehicles, which merely focused on higher passenger comfort.

Paul Williams, director of Mulliner and Motorsports said: “Since 2014, our Mulliner Design team has averaged three customer commissions a week, showing just how popular bespoke Bentleys are becoming. The team, led by Design Manager Phill Dean, has worked on everything from Continental GT3 liveries all the way up to the specifications and details of the 12 cars of the Blower Continuation Series.”

“The only thing all of those designs have in common is that they are for individual customers – apart from that, each one is as unique as the rest. The scope of what’s achievable with a standard production Bentley has now been brought to life by the team through the use of the dedicated Mulliner visualiser, which allows our customers to choose the colour and trim specifications of their cars with real-time photorealistic visualisation of the result. The co-creation process with Mulliner designers is now available to everyone.”