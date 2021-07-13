In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 July 2021 10:23 am / 0 comments

Updated in new colours for the 2021/2022 riding season in Indonesia is the Kawasaki ZX-25R Ninja, priced at 98.95 million rupiah (RM28,582) for the base model while the ZX-25R SE with ABS goes for 116 million rupiah (RM33,540). The new colour options are Lime Green, Passion Red, Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey, Metallic Spark Black (base model) while all other specifications remain unchanged.

Launched for the Indonesia market in June, 2020, the ZX-25R has also been released in Thailand and the Philippines in July and August of last year, respectively. However, Kawasaki’s quarter-litre four-cylinder screamer has yet to make it to Malaysian shores, not helped by the Cover-19 pandemic and for the distribution arrangement between Kawasaki Japan, Kawasaki Motors Malaysia and Modenas Malaysia to be sorted out.

Powered by an inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC mill displacing 249.8 cc, the ZX-25R produces 51 PS at 15,500 rpm (with Ram Air) and 22.9 Nm of torque at 14,500 rpm. Power goes through a six-speed gearbox equipped with quick shifter and assist and slipper clutch with Kawasaki claiming the ZX-25R will reach speeds of up to 197 km/h.

Following the bigger Zx-series bikes in the Kawasaki stable, the ZX-25R also gets two ride modes, traction control and electronic throttle valves. Suspension uses upside-side down SFF-BP forks hold up the front end while the rear end is held up with a preload-adjustable mono shock.

Braking is done with a single 310 mm diameter disc with monobloc calliper on the front wheel while the rear wheel uses a 220 mm calliper. Weighing 182 kg, the ZX-25R comes with a 15-litre fuel tank, indicating the thirsty nature of this 250 cc four-cylinder sports motorcycle.