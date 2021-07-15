In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 15 July 2021 10:17 am / 0 comments

Volkswagen Group recently presented its New Auto strategy through 2030, which lists a slew of initiatives the company will take on its journey to become a leading provider of fully electric vehicles with autonomous driving and connected features.

During the event, a few product names – both current and upcoming – were mentioned in a speech presented by Herbert Diess, who is the chairman of the board of management of Volkswagen Group. Among them is a new battery-powered SUV dubbed the ID.8, which will join other models in the ID. family.

According to Diess, Volkswagen wants to have a comprehensive EV product portfolio to cover all relevant global segments. As such, there’s the ID.3 that covers the Golf segment, the ID.4 and ID.5 covering the Tiguan segment, the ID.6 covering the Passat segment, while the ID.Buzz covers the T7 Multivan segment.

As for the ID.8, it is listed as an Atlas-sized SUV, and will likely come with three-row seating like the internal combustion engine version. Volkswagen isn’t providing much in the way of details for now, but the ID.8 should be underpinned by the Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform that is used for the rest of the ID. range.

The ID.8 will be part of Volkswagen’s ambitions to become a market leader in EVs by 2025, and unlike the present-day Atlas that is only sold in specific countries, the EV SUV looks to be a global model.