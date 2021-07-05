In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 5 July 2021 11:24 am / 0 comments

The Volkswagen Tiguan Urban Sport special edition model has just been launched in Europe. It’s based on the latest facelifted model, with prices starting from 33,125 euros (RM163k) for the base 1.5 TSI variant with 130 PS. Customers can choose from up to nine different powertrain and transmission options.

Unique to the car are body-coloured rear bumper with a continuous reflective strip, integrated “exhaust finishers” in chrome, plus a larger rear spoiler with R styling. The front bumper gets gloss black accents, whereas the wing mirrors now cast an “Urban Sport” projection onto the ground. The SUV sits on 18-inch Sebring alloys as standard.

Inside, special finishers include the illuminated door sills with Urban Sport lettering, brushed stainless steel foot pedals, special floor mats with red pinstripe and grey stitching, plus newly designed seat covers in black and anthracite with red stitching. Some of the trimmings also take on this thematic look for cohesion.

Other standard features include progressive steering and sports chassis, tinted rear glass, LED headlights with Light Assist system, digital DAB+ radio, tri-zone Air Care Climatronic system with active combination filter, and Lane Assist.

For more features, customers can opt for the Urban Sport Plus package for an additional 1,995 euros (RM9.8k). This includes a head-up display, 480-watt 9-speaker Harman Kardon soun system with a 16-channel amplifier and a subwoofer, as well as LED matrix headlights with dynamic cornering light.