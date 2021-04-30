In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 30 April 2021 11:43 am / 0 comments

During the reveal of the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, the German automaker took some time to tease the next model that will join its electric vehicle portfolio, the ID.5. Just like the ID.4, the upcoming model is underpinned by the company’s MEB platform and will be available in a high-performance GTX variant as well.

While the architecture is shared, the ID.5 gets more dynamic roofline that is typical of SUVs with coupe-like styling. The new roof shape leads into a less rakish rear window and a decklid that sprouts a spoiler, but beyond these differences, the rest of the all-electric SUV looks nearly identical to the ID.4, including the front-end and rear taillights.

Volkswagen says the ID.5 and its GTX version will debut soon, but is not providing further details for now. When it arrives, the new EV should get the same powertrain options as the ID.4, including a rear-wheel drive model with an electric motor that outputs up to 204 PS (201 hp) and 310 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the GTX variant should gain an additional e-motor at the front for all-wheel drive and a total system output of 299 PS (295 hp). Depending on variant, the ID.5 will come equipped with a 52- or 77-kWh battery that supports AC charging up to 11 kW and DC fast charging up to 125 kW.

GALLERY: Volkswagen ID.5 spyshots