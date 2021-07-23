In Cars, International News, Jeep / By Matthew H Tong / 23 July 2021 1:27 pm / 0 comments

Jeep has just taken the veils off the Wrangler 80th Anniversary Edition. Made for the UK market, it is shown here in the popular Sarge Green colour, and gets embellished with Neutral Grey metallic accents on the grille, headlight and fog light bezels.

Also on are 80th Anniversary badge on the front wheel arches, an exclusive plaque on the rear swing gate, plus 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels with Granite Crystal accents. The SUV is Trail Rated, which is basically Jeep’s guarantee of a model’s “go-anywhere” capability.

Inside, it gets black leather seats with tungsten stitching, leather-wrapped dashboard with contrast stitching, the customary 80th Anniversary badge, Berber floor mats, and the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support as standard. There’s also a seven-inch TFT display in the instrument panel, and a nine-speaker Alpine audio system with a 552 watt subwoofer.

Standard safety features include blind spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, reverse camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry with push-to-start, forward collision warning, advanced brake assist and adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality.

Besides announcing the special edition model, Jeep also updated the entire Wrangler range for the year. For starters, every variant will now be powered by the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. It makes 272 hp and 400 Nm of torque, sending drive to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Off-road driving is also enhanced with Selec-Speed control, off-road cruise control, and selectable tyre fill alert which lets drivers deflate specific tyres to navigate through more challenging terrains.

The Wrangler Rubicon, meanwhile, is the only variant to get Off-Road+ (OR+) mode that’s specifically tailored for high range ‘sand’ performance and low range ‘rock’ activity. The former is enabled when driving in 4H gear, and rock mode is enabled when OR+ is activated in 4Low. OR+ adjusts the ABS, ESC, accelerator pedal, traction control and transmission calibrations.

Lastly, all Wrangler models in the UK now feature adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality, autonomous emergency braking and auto high beam assist as standard. A range of new body colours have been added as well – Hydro Blue, Snazzberry and the aforementioned Sarge Green. Nacho is exclusively available for the Rubicon, but only for a limited time. Prices start from £49,450 (RM288k) for the Wrangler Sahara 2-Door.