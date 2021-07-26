In Cars, International News, Koenigsegg / By Mick Chan / 26 July 2021 5:22 pm / 1 comment

Having made its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Koenigsegg Jesko was named after Jesko von Koenigsegg, father of the company’s founder and CEO, Christian von Koenigsegg.

Built as a tribute to Koenigsegg Senior’s key role in the formative years of Koenigsegg Automotive, the Jesko is a riot of numbers. Its 5.0 litre flat-plane crank biturbo V8 outputs 1,280 hp on regular fuel, or 1,600 hp on E85 fuel, and 1,500 Nm of torque.

Its driveline is comprised of a nine-speed Light Speed Transmission (LST) with seven clutches to enable near-instant gearchanges, and weighs just 90 kg, compared to dual-clutch transmissions that can weigh up to 140 kg, the supercar maker said at the Jesko’s debut.

Back to the walkthrough video, the car depicted is a validation unit example of the Jesko Attack, said the founder, and is here finished in a shade of orange that is reminiscent of the Koenigsegg CCR from back in 2004, and it proved popular at the time; almost 50% of its cars were orange. “Everything is a little bit more extreme, even though the concept is the same,” Koenigsegg said.

The Aircore carbon-fibre front wheels weigh just seven kg, he said, and behind them are carbon-ceramic brakes which Koenigesegg developed in-house. The brakes on the Jesko have been developed to sustain high-speed braking, as the calipers feature stainless steel brake pistons with additional heat shielding.

Tyres are the latest-generation of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup or Cup R tyres, which have been developed with Koenigsegg for the required high-speed capability, handling and consistency. “Everything ties together to our footprint in the ground,” he said.

The Jesko here offers added track and handling focus, and brings even more downforce with an enlarged front splitter that channels airflow into the front air dam that send air through the front luggage compartment. The unique Triplex suspension layout that Koenigsegg has previously used for the rear of the Agera is now also employed for the front suspension of the Jesko in order to cope with the combined weight and downforce generated when travelling at speed.

On to the interior. The door hinges for the Jesko are in a way twisted, in order for the doors to swing open outwards, forwards and upwards in order to yield better ground clearance, said Koenigsegg. The redesigned interior door panel features a small compartment with its own door for small items, in which the void is oriented forwards so that the items do not fall out when the door is opened.

Even in a car as exotic as this, the cabin design of the Jesko hasn’t left out all conveniences, and here features a phone charging compartment in the glove box as well as three USB-C charging ports in the centre console box and compartments behind the seats.

For the driver, the steering wheel is similar to that in the Gemera, which features an instrument panel that moves with the turning of the steering wheel. According to Koenigsegg, this design was chosen over a conventional instrument binnacle in order to continue offering view of instrumentation that would otherwise be blocked by the driver’s own hands. Here, the graphics are animated to stay upright even when the panel turns with the wheel.

Still with the steering wheel, Koenigsegg has dispensed with control stalks behind the wheel such as for indicators, and instead has used buttons on the wheel itself – kind of like Ferrari from the 458 Italia onwards. Unlike that Prancing Horse however, the Jesko wheel also features haptic touchscreens, offering tactile feedback while still providing visual graphics. Software in the Jesko is over-the-air upgradeable.

Koenigsegg takes the Jesko validation car for a spin, and as suggested by the onboard footage, is already a considerable force to be reckoned with, even on part-throttle inputs. Watch the video in full, here.

GALLERY: Koenigsegg Jesko