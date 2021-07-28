In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 July 2021 9:44 am / 0 comments

Kicking off today in Sibiu, Romania, the 2021 Red Bull Romaniacs will see competitors tackle five days of hard off-road racing. Climbing features strongly in this 18th edition of the fourth round of the FIM Hard Enduro world championship, dubbed “Vertical Madness Reloaded” for 2021.

Coming off his second place finish in the previous Hard Enduro round in Abestone, Italy, two-time Romaniac winner Manuel Lettenbichler is confident of making it three-in-a-row this year. “I’ve won it two times now and so there is a little bit of pressure to make it three, but my plan is to try and ignore that, go out there, have fun, and do my best. Anything can happen at Romaniacs, but if all goes well, I should be pretty close,” said Lettenbichler.

Riding a KTM 300 EXC TPI, Lettenbichler and other Romaniacs will face a gruelling five-stage race, including a marathon second stage. At the end of day two’s long stage, competitors will camp out and in authentic rallye fashion, have no outside help from their team or anyone else during the bivouac.

Racers are thus required to ride a tactical race, conserving both themselves and their machines across two days of racing, after which they will be reunited with their teams at the end of stage three. “I’m super excited that we get to go to Romaniacs this year. I’d say it’s the hardest race of the year, but it’s definitely one of my favorites. I’m really looking forward to racing in the mountains again, the terrain there is tough, but really good fun,” Lettenbichler said.