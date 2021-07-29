In Bikes, KTM, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 July 2021 12:04 pm / 1 comment

Launched in January 2021 and now in Malaysia, priced at RM132,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration, is the 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S. Now in its second iteration after being first revealed in 2017 (then priced at RM115,000 in Malaysia), the 1290 Super Adventure S features a host of improvements to improve rider ergonomics and riding dynamics.

Power still comes from KTM’s LC8 75-degree V-twin, producing 160 hp at 9,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, which KTM claims is the best power-to-weight ratio in this adventure bike class. The liquid-cooled, eight-valve mill is now 1.6 kg lighter than before and revised engine internals improve heat dissipation, including the use of two radiators and reworked air ducts that direct heat away from the rider’s legs.

More improvements come in the form of lighter engine cases, new pistons and revised twin-header exhaust, along with a redesigned airbag that improves maintenance access and directs dirt and dust to the bottom of the airbox. The six-speed gearbox with Pankl clutch gives slip and assist functionality, reducing wheel hop during hard downshifting which can be mated with the optional quckshifter than gives improved and precise gearshifts.

Rider ergonomics is made accessible with a new, lower 880 mm tall seat and the all-new bodywork now places the fuel tank and low as possible in the frame to improve handling dynamics. The fuel tank itself hold 23-liters and is now a three-part unit, distributing fuel weight around the Super Adventure S, lowering the centre of mass.

The riding suite also sees a number of enhancements, including a new six-axis inertial measurement unit developed in collaboration with Bosch. This allows for traction control, motor slip regulation, stability control and offroad ABS as well as four ride modes – Rain, Street, Sport and Offroad – plus an optional Rally mode that allows the rider to change throttle response and select from nine diffrent levels of wheelspin.

Other rider conveniences include a 7-inch TFT-LCD instrument panel that controls and displays all the relevant functions of the 1290 Super Adventure S, activated by keyless ignition. Software management is done through the KTM My Ride app and has turn-by-turn navigation functionality.