In Cars, Hennessey, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 29 July 2021 10:03 am / 1 comment

Hennessey Performance Engineering is turning 30 this year. To celebrate the occasion, it announced the Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 30th Anniversary Edition, with production limited to just 30 units. The Texan-based tuner will only build 100 units of The Exorcist, so this special edition model represents the final 30.

Unique to this model is the anniversary logo on the car’s front flanks, and they will of course be individually numbered with a serialised Anniversary Edition chassis plate to denote the build number. Otherwise, the car is left pretty much as is.

To recap, power comes from the LT4 6.2 litre supercharged V8 that produces 1,014 PS at 6,500 rpm and 1,198 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. It shreds the zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint in 2.1 seconds, does the quarter mile drag in 9.57 seconds at 237 km/h, and has a top speed of 349 km/h.

Upgrades from the ZL1 include a high-flow supercharger and air induction kit, custom Hennessey camshaft, ported cylinder heads, upgraded valves, lifters and pushrods, as well as a special engine management calibration chip. Each Exorcist will be tuned on the dyno and tested on the track before being handed over to customers. It’s priced at US$135,000 (RM571k) and comes with a two-year or 24,000 mile warranty.

Company founder and CEO, John Hennessey said: “The Exorcist is the epitome of the American Muscle car and has the off-the-line performance to embarrass almost any car on the planet. We’ve been making fast cars faster since 1991, so our 30th Anniversary Exorcist pools all we know into one ferocious supercar slayer.”