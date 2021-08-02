In Bikes, Indian Motorcycle, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 August 2021 7:05 pm / 0 comments

Hailing from the Lorraine region of France, Indian Motorcycle Metz has produced two customs based on the Indian Scout Bobber. Inspiration for this pair of custom bike builds is drawn from two different areas, the “One Hundred” is based on the motorcycle sprint drag strip racers of days gone by while “Red Wings” draws traditional styling cues from the American cruiser scene.

Red Wings is an old school drag racer at heart, with design details such as the Monza style fuel cap and the Joker machined pulley cover as part of the build. The seat is a custom unit made by Les Leathers Joff le Barbu and incorporates the Indian Motorcycle brand and the Metz logo.

HD Wheels USA supplies the chrome wire wheels with 200-section rear tyre, complemented by the Freedom Performance exhaust. The rear end of Red Wings features Arnott air suspension and the tyre is covered with a custom made fender from Metz, with Candy Apple paintwork by AR Performance tying the whole together.

The telescopic front forks from the Indian Scout Bobber are gone, replaced with a girder style springer front fork made by German metal fabrication specialists Blechfee. A lenticular front headlight, Kellerman turn signals and a reinforced Klock Werks handlebar completes the build of Red Wing.

Celebrating Metz selling 100 motorcycles in a business year, One Hundred comes straight from the DNA of American muscle bike drag strip racers. A drag racing seating position and Biltwell handlebars flipped upside down leave no doubt Hundred wants to go in a straight line, fast.

The intake tract on One Hundred is an open unit, feeding a Task Performance air filter with gases exiting through a Freedom Performance exhaust. Alloy wheels from Revtech are fitted with Avon Cobra Chrome rubber while suspension and braking are taken care of by Arnott pneumatic rear suspension and Galfer petal brake discs.

A saddle kit from Wunderkind and risers for the turned over handlebars complete the riding position for One Hundred. Paintwork in Lamborghini Orange is a seven-coat affair, including a final ceramic finish, and done by AR Performance.

GALLERY: 2021 Indian Motorcycle Metz Scout Bobber “Red Wings”