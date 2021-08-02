In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 2 August 2021 11:13 am / 0 comments

It’s not just sports cars that can create a lifetime passion in its owner, but off-roaders too can engender a special bond between man and machine. Some of these hardy work machines have reached icon status, with prices to match. Celebrating its 70th anniversary today, the 40 Series Toyota Land Cruiser is one such collectible example.

Good news to those who are preserving their BJ40/FJ40, because Toyota Gazoo Racing has announced the addition of the off-roader into its GR Heritage Parts Project. What this means is that Toyota will reproduce spare parts for the 40 Series Land Cruiser, which was produced between 1960 and 1984.

Previously introduced for Toyota legends such as the 2000GT and A70/A80 Supra, the GR Heritage Parts Project reproduces spare parts that have been discontinued and sells them as genuine parts through a special collaboration with suppliers, “to support customers who wish to continue driving older vehicles that are full of memories and that they truly love”.

Previous beneficiaries of the GR Heritage Parts Project include the A80 Supra and 2000GT

With the promise to “to take people anywhere and everywhere and come back alive and safe”, classic Land Cruisers continue to be cherished by many owners worldwide – Toyota says that the model “continue to actively support lives, livelihoods, and more fulfilling lifestyles”. However, recent years have seen a shortage of spare parts, with owners worrying that they will no longer be able to drive their old faithful.

As such, Toyota will reproduce parts for which there is greatest demand and need. The company has carried out preliminary surveys with exclusive Land Cruiser dealers and fan club representatives across the globe, and is now advancing preparations to reproduce and sell parts related to the critical functions of driving, turning and braking.

These parts will be supplied as “heritage parts” and will include engines, drivelines, and exhaust systems. The target launch date is early 2022. Toyota Gazoo Racing is preparing a questionnaire form on its website where 40 Series owners can submit their reproduction requests. This feedback will be used in the selection of the next parts to be reproduced, the big T says.

Toyota intends to discuss reproduction of parts for later generations of the Rando Kuruza as well – the 70 next?