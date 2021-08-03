In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 3 August 2021 12:41 pm / 0 comments

Porsche Latin America and Porsche Mexico have unveiled a special version of the 911 to honour Mexico’s most accomplished race car driver, Pedro Rodríguez. It’s called the Porsche 911 Turbo S ‘One of a Kind’ Pedro Rodríguez, and it was unveiled during the Sportscar Together Day at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento Pegaso, in Toluca, Mexico.

It has been 50 years since Rodríguez passed. He lost his life in an accident while racing at the Norisring street circuit in Nuremberg, Germany. Rodríguez had two Formula One Grand Prix wins, a victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and four triumphant outings in the 24 Hours of Daytona.

He also had 11 titles in the World Championship of Makes (now known as the World Endurance Championship), helping Porsche win the series in 1970 and 1971. Eight of his 11 wins were in the Porsche 917 KH (pictured in the gallery below) with the distinctive Gulf Oil livery.

As you can see, the ‘One of a Kind’ 911 is finished in the gorgeous Gulf blue with an orange stripe, customised specially by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. The wheels are finished in gloss black, complete with an aluminium centre lock.

Another unique touch is the plaque on the B-pillar, which bears a silhouette of the 917 KH in the colours of the Mexican flag and the name and signature of Rodríguez. This detail is also found on the illuminated carbon moldings on the lower door frames, and the eight WEC races he won are engraved under the rear spoiler.

Inside, the 911 is fully upholstered in graphite blue leather with orange stitching. You’ll find another silhouette of the 917 KH on the front seat headrests, while Rodríguez’s signature is featured on the centre armrest and on the carbon-fibre dashboard trim.

Completing the vehicle is a bespoke luggage set in graphite blue leather with orange stitching. The Porsche 911 Turbo S “One of a Kind” Pedro Rodríguez will be auctioned off later this year, with proceeds going to various charitable causes.

Porsche Latin America president and CEO, George Wills said: “Pedro Rodríguez continues to be the Latin American driver who has given Porsche the most triumphs and joy. With this unique car in the world we want to pay tribute to a unique, irreplaceable driver, an idol of the past and a legend of today.”

Porsche Mexico director, Camilo San Martin added: “This car has unique elements that no other car in the world could have. This configuration, with these specific details and equipment, has been locked in the Porsche configurator, as well as in the production system, so that this car is literally unrepeatable.”