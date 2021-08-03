In Cars, International News, Rolls-Royce / By Matthew H Tong / 3 August 2021 6:06 pm / 0 comments

If owning a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is not big enough a statement for you, then the folks at Spofec can help remedy that issue. Enter the Cullinan Black Badge Overdose.

We’ll go over the design bits first. What stands out the most is of course the widened wheel arches. These fender flares add 10 cm to the SUV’s width up front, and an additional 12 cm at the back. Thanks to that, its overall width is now 2.12 metres. There’s also custom rocker panels at the back to make the widebody kit flow better.

Fitted to the SUV is a set of custom 24-inch twin nine-spoke wheels made by Vossen, wrapped with 295/30 profile road tyres at each corner. There are aluminium spacers to help create a more flush look, and the bolts are hidden behind the centre hub cap. Other unique exterior styling touches include a new front bumper, reprofiled side skirts, redesigned rear bumper with integrated diffuser, and a rear spoiler lip.

Now for the firepower upgrades. The Cullinan’s 6.75 litre V12 engine develops 600 PS and 900 Nm in Black Badge guise, but that’s likely not enough for those who want the ultimate statement piece. For this, Spofec tuned the V12 (via a plug-and-play N-Tronic ECU remap) to make 707 PS at 5,400 rpm and 1,060 Nm from 1,800 rpm. This allows the 2.7-tonne SUV to sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds, though top speed is still capped at 250 km/h.

Other available upgrades include a new Spofec stainless steel sports exhaust system with active flaps, offering owners the choice of activating a sportier exhaust sound signature. There’s also a special suspension module that drops ride height by 40 mm. What do you think of this?