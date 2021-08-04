In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 4 August 2021 6:07 pm / 0 comments

While the Bentley Mulsanne is no longer in production, the automaker is offering customers the opportunity to own the special Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner. Only five units of the coachbuilt special are up for grabs, all of which were built in 2015.

All five were originally shipped to a very special customer in the United Arab Emirates, but the vehicles have remained unused and unregistered since, so they are technically brand new. Each of them is stretched by 1,000 mm (sorry Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase owners), and the roof has been raised to provide an extra 79 mm of rear headroom. Bentley says this Mulsanne is the longest manufacturer-built limousine in the world.

The Mulsanne limo’s rear cabin design was inspired by luxury private aviation, and thus accommodates four passengers. It includes two rear-facing seats that allow passengers to talk face-to-face, a bottle cooler with crystal flutes, a beverage cabinet with bespoke crystal tumblers, as well as veneered folding picnic tables with iPad docking and charging stations.

Also on is a custom heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system with two discrete zones, providing each of the four rear passengers control of their own micro-climates. An intercom system is available, too, along with electrochromic ‘smart glass’. This is the first time the technology was implemented in a Bentley. At the touch of a button, the entire panel can be switched from transparent to opaque for complete privacy.

The elongated Mulsanne rides on a heavily reworked chassis and suspension, with power coming from Bentley’s iconic 6.75 litre twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 512 PS and 1,020 Nm of torque. All five models sit on 21-inch wheels with colours that match the exterior paintwork, and the stainless steel Flying ‘B’ bonnet mascot is a bespoke commission with the ‘Coachbuilt by Mulliner’ engraving.

The model shown here is finished in a two-tone Moroccan Blue with Silver Frost top, paired with an Imperial Blue and Linen interior completed by Burr Walnut veneer. There’s also three other two-tone options – Black Crystal/Damson model, Candy Red/Onyx combo, and Light Gazelle with Rubino Red top section. The fifth is a single tone Black Sapphire model with Imperial Blue and Camel interior. So, any takers?