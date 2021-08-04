In Bentley, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 4 August 2021 3:54 pm / 0 comments

Bentley has announced that it will be parting ways with Breitling at the end of the year. The two luxury brands first teamed up in 2002 to design the onboard clock for the first-generation Bentley Continental GT, and went on to develop several more exquisite projects over the course of 19 years. This is the longest ever partnership between a watch brand and a luxury automaker.

Notable collaborations include the Breitling Bentley Supersports Light Body watch, the Breitling Bentley GT3 Limited Edition, the extravagantly expensive Bentayga dashboard Tourbillon clock, the Continental GT Speed Breitling Jet Team Series, the Premier B01 Chronograph 42 Bentley British Racing Green and the Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition.

Their latest creation was the Breitling Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 Bentley Limited Edition, announced earlier in April this year. The B21 Chrono is the final Bentley Breitling Tourbillon to be made, and the last example has already left the factory. Only 25 were ever made.





The Bentayga Tourbillon is the most valuable item Bentley has ever installed in a car

Bentley chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark said: “The longstanding collaboration between Bentley and Breitling demonstrated that when two like-minded brands work together authentically, the performance of both is enhanced. We look back on the past two decades with great affection and send our warmest best wishes to the Breitling team for the future.”

Breitling CEO Georges Kern added: “We’re proud of what we have accomplished together and after 19 years, Breitling and Bentley are embarking on their own new journeys. I know that Bentley will continue to define excellence in the automotive industry. The final Bentley Tourbillon leaving our factory represents a moment of positive reflection for us all.”